papa bear
- MusicNicki Minaj Can't Believe Papa Bear Doesn't Like Rice Krispy TreatsThe tweet once again has fans cracking up at Papa Bear.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Gushes About Papa Bear With Stephen Colbert: WatchMinaj joked that her son "runs everything" in their household.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Jokingly Announces Son Papa Bear's Real Name, Twerks To 50 Cent RemixNicki Minaj teased the big reveal on "Watch What Happens Live."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Once Again Declines To Reveal Her Son's NameNicki turned down yet another chance to reveal her son's real name. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mother Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Her Grandson, Papa BearCarol Maraj took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the little one looking dapper, and it's too wholesome to handle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & Son Papa Bear Cuddle Up In Adorable Video Amid Kenneth Petty DramaThe Queen told her little one they'd be going on a magic rollercoaster, but he caught on when he saw she just wanted some cute pics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Shares Family Photo With Kenneth Petty And Papa BearNicki knows exactly what she's doing. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her SonThe Queen let fans have a glimpse into her life as a mom.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearNicki Minaj Poses For Family Photos With Papa Bear & Other Relatives: "3 Generations Of Petty"The 40-year-old and her husband stepped out in style to see her in-laws earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son's Name Is JacobNicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son's name is Jacob.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearNicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic CostumesLooks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNicki Minaj Celebrates Son's 2nd Birthday With A Star-Studded Minion Party The Barb went all out for her baby boy. By Lamar Banks
- MusicNicki Minaj Files Lawsuit Against "Nosey Heaux" Over Cocaine Allegations: ReportThe rapper also claims Marley Green made "vile" statements about her son. The blogger has clapped back, stating that Minaj is a liar. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Lays Into Garcelle Beauvais: "I See Why That White Man Left You"The rap diva didn't take kindly to the reality star asking people not to leave hateful comments under her 14-year-old son's Instagram posts.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Reveals Foxy Brown Sent Her A Portrait Of Their Babies, Shares Sweet Story About Their Special BondMinaj revealed that Papa Bear nearly ended up with the same name as Foxy's baby girl, C'Yani.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNicki Minaj's 1-Year-Old Son Already Has A Better Car Collection Than Most PeopleNicki Minaj came through for her little one this Christmas.By Alex Zidel