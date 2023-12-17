Nicki Minaj Jokingly Announces Son Papa Bear's Real Name, Twerks To 50 Cent Remix

Following the drop of her anxiously awaited new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj has been going all in with promotion. The hitmaker appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream last week, has an interview with Funny Marco on the way, and more. She even joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, making for an expectedly fun conversation.

At one point in her appearance, Nicki teased the reveal of her son's real name. Fans know the three-year-old as Papa Bear, but the Queen of Rap has kept his true identity a secret, leaving fans curious about his actual name. She announced that she was finally ready for the reveal on the show, prompting an audible gasp from the live studio audience. "His name is Andy Cohen," she then jokingly declared.

Nicki Minaj Jokes That Papa Bear's Real Name Is Andy Cohen

Obviously, Nicki's not quite ready for a real reveal, so fans will have to continue calling her son Papa Bear for now. Regardless, they've been having a blast with Nicki's return to center stage, and are loving Pink Friday 2. Aside from her interviews and appearances, the Trinidadian-born performer has been very active on social media to promote her latest project.

Recently, for example, she took to TikTok to show off her moves to her remix with 50 Cent, "Beep Beep." In the video, she's seen sporting a denim mini-skirt and jacket, throwing it back to the fan-favorite track. Clearly, Nicki's having as much fun with the release as fans are, and the Barbz love to see it.

Nicki Minaj Gets Down To "Beep Beep"

