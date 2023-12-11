Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent Unleash "Beep Beep" Remix As "Pink Friday 2" Website Exclusive

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 has been dominating the music industry for the past few days, and for good reason. This last month of 2023's been busier than expected in that regard, but nothing was able to slow down this rollout and the debate between the Barbz about whether this project lived up to the hype. Based on pure sales projections, general fan reception, and all the support behind her, we'd argue that this has been a pretty satisfying release so far. However, given that the Trinidadian MC is always one to surprise and please her fans, then it should come as no surprise that she's not done yet.

Moreover, Nicki Minaj just released a new remix of the album cut "Beep Beep" with none other than her fellow legendary Queens MC, 50 Cent, which they previously announced on social media. It's available exclusively on her website for digital purchase, and hopefully it lands on streaming services soon– which is something that she's already hinted at. Unfortunately for international fans, this version is currently only available to purchase for U.S. residents. Still, if you want to check the song out and aren't in the States, you can find that here or wait for the streaming version.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Announces Headlining Set At J. Cole's Dreamville Festival

Nicki Minaj's Original Version Of "Beep Beep": Stream

In other news, the 41-year-old recently blasted the music industry for contributing to what she believes is a weak state for female hip-hop right now. "Rap should sound like f***ing rap!" Nicki Minaj expressed on her radio show. "That's y'all f***ing problem, and that's why all of the record labels– not all, but some– are scrambling so bad because they about to go f***ing bankrupt. 'Cause they was trying so bad to replace this one b***h. When you water something down, you lose the quality, which then loses the investors and investments. 'Cause it's not bringing back any profit."

Meanwhile, she recently announced a world tour in 2024, which has fans bouncing off the walls with excitement. As for Fif, he made plenty of amazing contributions to albums as of late, so this verse is cold, emphatic, and engaging verse is no surprise. Hopefully this doesn't start and end their collaborative run. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: 2 Chainz On 50 Cent's Contribution To "Welcome 2 Collegrove": "He Killed It"

[via]