Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent Collab Coming Soon, Queen Of Rap Dropping Four New "Pink Friday 2" Songs

When Fif sent out birthday greetings to Nicki over the weekend, she responded by demanding he send in his verse ASAP.

Hayley Hynes
As the weekend comes to a close, first reactions to Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 continue to pour in. For the most part, The Barbz seem impressed with their fearless leader, who found a beautiful balance between vulnerable venting in her lyrics, and relying on clever (sometimes raunchy) wordplay to keep us laughing. Minaj has been busy preparing for her upcoming tour now that the LP is finally here, but according to recent Twitter posts, she's not quite done delivering treats yet.

On Friday (December 8), the Queen of Rap responded to a tweet naming Complex's two favourite songs from the project, "Beep Beep" and "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. "Well wait 'til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity, we here," Minaj wrote, causing a stir among hip-hop heads. She and the New Yorker have never before joined forces on a track, meaning PF2 is delivering even more than just her first song with J. Cole, which has already emerged as a fan favourite.

Pink Friday 2 is Here, But That Doesn't Mean Nicki Minaj is Done Giving Gifts Quite Yet

When the Power producer wished Nicki a happy birthday on Saturday (December 9), she was more worried about demanding he submit his work than thanking Curtis Jackson for his kind words. As Yahoo Entertainment notes, the mother of one has promised that a total of four more songs will be coming, including collaborations with Keyshia Cole and Monica, whom she recently went Live with. "Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday," Minaj tweeted. "Every day until Friday, you’ll get an [additional] song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs."

Fif doesn't put out music at the rate he did in his younger years, but still, the New Yorker is a name high in demand lately. Earlier this fall he helped 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne out with their long-awaited Welcome 2 Collegrove LP, and now, it sounds like he'll be blowing us away on whatever Nicki Minaj is cooking up next for her Pink Friday 2 rollout. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

