Charlamagne Tha God Thinks "Pink Friday 2" Needed A Better Rollout

Charlamagne Tha God has given his thoughts about the approach Nicki Minaj took toward releasing Pink Friday 2. "I hate that this album didn't have a bigger rollout. We knew it was coming out but it's Nicki Minaj. Whoever she's signed to...Nicki needed and deserved a bigger rollout. She got records on this album. Why wouldn't a single come out? Why wouldn't a big video come out?" Charlemagne said on The Breakfast Club. Later in the conversation, he accused Nicki's label of not having enough of a plan for the release. He noted this was especially apparent when she had to move the release date due to ColleGrove 2.

Pink Friday 2 did have two singles preceding its release. However, both were released well before the album was either announced or its release date revealed. Furthermore, as Charlamagne said, the album is stacked with big-name features such as J. Cole, Drake, and Future. However, the only thing those tracks received before the album was controversy. Additionally, while the album was also preceded by the AI fan collaboration "Gag City", Charlamagne is right in arguing that Pink Friday 2 got a surprisingly muted release.

However, critiquing the rollout of Pink Friday 2 isn't the only thing Charlamagne has done recently. While hosting The Daily Show, Charlamagne Tha God said that Joe Biden could deliver "the perfect Christmas gift" by dropping out of the 2024 election. “The point is, we don’t need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn’t need RBG to stay on the court. Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we’d still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe. People said, ‘No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,’ and now look, both of them are gone. It’s true, they’re both gone,” he added. “See, the facts are: Biden’s not getting any younger, he’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So please Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside," Charlamagne said.

Concerns about Biden's age, as well as his plummeting popularity with younger voters, have Democrats worried about Biden continuing to run as the incumbent. Biden's support of Israel, as well as general economic stagnation in the country, has seen young voters turn towards independent candidates. While it doesn't endanger a major vote split, it could be enough of a vote siphon to cost Biden key states.

