Meek Mill Goes After Joe Biden For Comments About Alleged Philadelphia Gun Deals

Meek Mill is someone who has a lot of pride for his home city of Philadelphia. Overall, there are a ton of artists out there who feel strongly for the place they grew up. At the end of the day, these places helped shape them into who they are today. All of these years later, it is cool to see Meek putting on for Philly, while making sure he always gives back. Moreover, he has gotten himself involved in the politics of the city. Meek has become increasingly political over the years, and it was a given that he would want to make the city its best version of itself.

Furthermore, when someone says something inaccurate about the city for a political agenda, he is going to call that out. For instance, recently, President Joe Biden spoke about Philadelphia and how there are gun deals happening there. He described a scene in which vans were pulling up and deals were taking place, both in Philly and New York City. Biden is saying that these kinds of acts will come with a harsher punishment. However, Meek isn't so sure any of this is actually happening right now.

Read More: Meek Mill Previews An Unreleased Fabolous Verse

Meek Mill Responds

“Gotta be the army pulling up with trucks of guns in Philly,” Meek said. “This not true unless he know something we don’t know!” Meek definitely makes a good point. A lot of the time, claims are made and there is little evidence to support it. When it comes to political agendas, that is very much a tactic. Crime is something that is on a lot of people's minds right now, and there has been a lot of pressure to crack down on it. However, many have suggested that the crime wave perpetuated by politicians is simply overblown.

What do you think of Meek's comments? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music word. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: What Is Meek Mill's Best-Selling Album?