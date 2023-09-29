Meek Mill Updates Fans On His Relationship With Drake

Meek Mill and Drake's 2015 beef is a legendary pop culture moment at this point. As we shockingly approach nearly a full decade of time since the pair first took aim at each other many still remember moments from the beginning of the beef all the way to Meek's famously lackluster diss track. Though it took a few years, eventually the pair rebuilt a friendship and even appeared on each other's songs a few times since then. In a recent interview, Meek expanded on the nature of their relationship and gave an update many fans will be happy to hear.

In a clip making the rounds online, Meek Mill describes he and Drake's friendship as better than ever. "We got a space where we can text each other and say anything," he said about his one-time adversary. He brought up specific moments like texting Drake about his new single "Slime You Out" or talking about various women in their lives. It's a happy ending to the beef that had fans in the comments celebrating. "Meek sound like he getting back to himself," one of the top comments reads. "I really love this for them. Thanks for sharing," agrees another. Check out the full clip below.

Meek Mill Talks Friendship With Drake

Fans of Meek Mill were fed some new music overnight and there's more on the way. He teamed up with Rick Ross for the fittingly titled new single "Shaq & Kobe" where the two compare themselves to the legendary NBA duo. The song will serve as the lead single for an upcoming full-length collaborative project between the pair.

It's the second new project Meek has announced this month. At the very start of September he shared the news with fans that he was dropping a sequel to his 2018 project Championships. What do you think of Meek Mill's newest update on his friendship status with Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

