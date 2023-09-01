Meek Mill Announces His New Album Is A Sequel To “Championships”

Meek Mill has been cooking up some new music recently. A couple of videos have emerged of the rapper hitting the studio in recent months. Among the most notable was a link-up with Rick Ross that hit the internet and left fans excited about a potential future collab. Subsequently, Meek may have just taken to his Instagram story to share some details on what he’s got coming next. He shared a picture to his Instagram story of a new album called CHAMPIONSHIPS 2: DON’T FOLLOW THE HEATHENS.

The project appears to be a sequel to his 2018 album Championships, a fan favorite. The project saw Meek Mill teaming up with an incredible roster of talent including Drake, Cardi B, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Jay-Z, and many more. Additionally the album spawned a few massive hits like “Going Bad” with Drake, “Dangerous” with Jeremih and PnB Rock, and “24/7” with Ella Mai. Now, Meek appears to be following things up with a sequel to the album 5 years later. In the picture, he shared the album appears to be 31 tracks long with a 91-minute runtime. There aren’t many other details like a release date to be found though. Check out the Instagram story post below.

Meek Mill Teases “Championships” Sequel

Meek has also recently shifted his focus to social justice causes. Recently, he’s spoken publicly about the ways that the rap industry encourages dangerous behavior to increase profit. He claimed that record labels are profiting off of “black murder and poverty” while also claiming that they are operating “without consequences.”

In another statement he made he explained that rappers are often paid more to purposefully sound ignorant. Consequently he explained that the subject matter pushed by labels is directly harmful to the black community. “The things that fund us, don’t power me forward,” his statement concluded. What do you think of Meek Mill releasing a sequel to one of his most beloved albums? Let us know in the comment section below.

