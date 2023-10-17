Meek Mill And Rick Ross Collab Album Will Arrive Next Month

Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ project is coming sooner than expected.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross have been working together quite a bit recently. The duo announced last month that they had recorded an entire album together and now they've confirmed exactly when fans will be able to hear it. In a clip shared to Instagram by Meek he has a conversation with DJ Khaled and Diddy. "2 good to be true @djkhaled @diddy 🫡. I don’t know what’s about to happen but shit about to change! @richforever MMG X DC," the caption reads. At the very end of the clip they confirm that Meek and Ross' collab album will arrive on November 10.

They teased the project last month with the release of their joint single "Shaq & Kobe." The song became an instant hit racking up over 4 million streams in just two weeks. The sleek and extravagant music video for the song has racked up 8 million views on YouTube alone. That success led to the song debuting on the Hot 100 in its very first week. It debuted at number 83 on the chart before being pushed out by the songs on Drake's For All The Dogs on this week's chart. Check out the full announcement video and fan reactions to it below.

Meek Mill And Rick Ross Album Release Date

Recently the duo stopped by for an interview on Apple Music. In the clip they talked about a variety of subjects including their new album. They also discussed their respective battles with substance abuse and got very real. Meek discussed how it gave him severe stomach problems for an extended period of time. He also explained that while he would make jokes about it, the abuse was seriously causing problems in his life.

This isn't even the only new album Meek Mill has confirmed he's working on recently. He also announced a sequel to his beloved 2018 album Championships though there are less details on that project. What do you think of a new Meek Mill and Rick Ross collaborative album arriving in less than a month? Let us know in the comment section below.

