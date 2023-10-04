Meek Mill & Rick Ross Open Up About Battles With Substance Abuse

Meek Mill and Rick Ross both discussed their struggles with substance abuse and how they've helped each other over the years during a recent sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. The interview comes ahead of the release of their upcoming collaborative album, Too Good to Be True.

While discussing their drug and alcohol consumption, Meek admitted that his “stomach was bent over for like a year and a half.” At the time, he ended up dropping down to just 170 pounds. “People wasn’t seeing it though,” he explained. “People would see it or might make a joke about it, and in real life my shit fucked up.” From there, Ross noted that the two “definitely had conversations” about what he had been going through, to which Meek confirmed: “For sure. On both ends.”

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Visit SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Meek Mill and Rick Ross visit SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Meek then explained how he wouldn’t try to hide his struggles with substance abuse from his friends. “Like how Rozay said, when you walk in the studio, I’m going to have my lean on the table,” he added. “I’m a man of integrity. If I’m doing something I want to do it in front of my friends so my friends can stop me. So I can have somebody pull me to the side. I ain’t going to be doing a drug or doing nothing that I got to hide from my brothers or nothing like that cuz nobody might not be able to pull you to the side and help you.”

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Speak With Ebro Darden

Elsewhere, Ross admitted that has to take medication twice a day to combat the damage lean has done to his body. "So me drinking lean at a time and now I'm taking medication two times a day because of this," Ross said. "And then you walk into a session, you see your little bro. Hey little bro, man we got to take…we got to tighten up on this shit, you know what I'm saying? So it's a lot of different ways we could have issues back and forth, but you know, we always got the money. You know what I'm saying? It ain't never been no shit that we ain't never choke up."

