Meek Mill has the money to spend.

BYAlexander Cole
Meek Mill Divulges On The Most He’s Ever Paid For Sneakers

Meek Mill caught a bit of flack last week after his appearance at a sneaker convention. For those who may be unaware, Meek was talking to a sneaker reseller about a pair of kicks. That is when the artist told the man that he wanted to buy the shoes for $200 under the asking price. Subsequently, the seller refused which led to a bit of PSA from Meek. The artist told the man that he should sell him the shoes for cheap because it would lead to great promotion. However, Meek begrudgingly paid the $500 USD anyway.

The artist’s efforts to get a reduced price were clowned on the internet. Many felt like he was not being fair and that the man deserved to get what he wanted. Moreover, $300 for the pair he wanted was way below market price. Overall, it just was not a great position for the reseller to be in, and people let Meek know. At the same Got Sole event, Meek was actually asked what was the most he spent on one pair of shoes. As you can imagine, the amount was way above what the common man could afford.

Meek Mill Doesn’t Spend Like That All The Time

“I think like $5,000,” Meek Mill said. “Only one time. My style is not spending a lot. The way I am I might buy a new pair of sneaks — I will ride an ATV in a pair of Louis Airforces the first day.” While the artist didn’t reveal which pair he copped, you can just imagine how coveted they must be. Although, you can’t help but admire the fact that he admits just how insane that is. It is pretty clear that he will never pay that much for shoes again, even if he really wants them.

Let us know how much you would pay for a pair of shoes, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the latest news from the biggest artists.

