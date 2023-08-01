Drake Reflects On Beef With Meek Mill At Philadelphia Concert: “He Got Us Up Out Of Philly Real Quick”

Drake and Meek Mill’s relationship went through its highs and lows to get to the point where they’re now. The Canadian rapper and the Philadelphia MC found themselves in a heated war of words shortly after collaborating on 2015’s “R.I.C.O.” Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter on the song, leading to a flurry of drama surrounding the Canadian rapper’s pen – an incident that certainly put a battery in his back. The two traded shots on records like “Charged Up” and of course, the Grammy-nominated “Back To Back.”

Fortunately, the two look back at those times with laughter. In 2018, they finally buried the hatchet after Drake brought Meek Mill out on stage in Boston to perform “Dream & Nightmares (Intro).” The saga between the two former foes came to an end and they continued to celebrate their successes together over the years. In fact, to commemorate the end of their feud, they linked up on “Going Bad” off of Meek Mill’s 2018 album, Championship.

Meek Mill Walks Out Drake In Philadelphia

Drake speaks on his relationship with Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/hQv8XcSE4K — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 1, 2023

As Drake returned to Philadelphia for the latest spot on the It’s All A Blur tour, it only made sense that he got Meek Mill to bring him out to the stage. The Philadelphia MC joined Drake’s security as they marched through the stands of the Wells Fargo Stadium. While fans were undoubtedly happy to see the two together, Drake later praised Meek Mill as he reflected on their feud. “This show might the most important show on this tour and I’ll tell you why,” Drake began.

“‘Cause I’m a real n***a. I don’t stand up here and lie to nobody. You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it 100 with you,” he continued. “The last time I was in this building, that man right here – he’s been representing this city since he started in this sh*t. We weren’t getting along at the time and he’s a real n***a so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We didn’t stick around and chill. It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and I could show the growth as two men that we come together and represent for mothaf**ckin’ Philadelphia together.’” Check the clip above.

