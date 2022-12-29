Throughout the course of Hip-Hop history, there have been countless beefs between rappers. Although his neverending conflict with Pusha T has become a career-defining back-and-forth for him, Drake’s first major beef involved Meek Mill. While tensions were undoubtedly brewing behind the scenes, most casual fans can trace their conflict back to “R.I.C.O.” That Dreams Worth More Than Money cut led to a war of words and diss tracks between the close collaborators. Furthermore, it led to Atlanta-based rapper Quentin Miller being exposed as Drake’s alleged ghostwriter.

Eventually, the Meek and Drake beef was squashed, and in the years since, the two reunited on 2018’s “Going Bad.” Despite their reconciliation, Quentin Miller has still had to combat ghostwriting labels throughout his career. Now, in a candid sit-down with DJ Vlad, the WDNG Crshrs artist revealed more of the backstory behind “R.I.C.O.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Rapper Quentin Miller performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

“R.I.C.O.” single-handedly caused one of the biggest riffs in the music industry upon its release. Surprisingly, Quentin Miller wasn’t even initially aware that Drake decided to use his reference track. What’s more, Quentin Miller found out about it through DJ Drama.

“I had a super tight relationship with Drama at the time, so I sent him that. Just on some, ‘Check me out,’” Miller explained. “I looked up to Drama the same way I looked up to Drake. It’s like these are two legends, so [I was] just getting their approval on shit. A lot of times, just send shit or whatever.”

He continued, saying, “Then one random day in a club with Drama in L.A., he’s like, ‘Yo, you know Meek got on that joint.’ And I’m like, ‘What joint?’ He’s like, ‘The “R.I.C.O.” joint.’” And at the time, I hadn’t heard Drake’s version of “R.I.C.O.” I didn’t even know that Drake did it. So by the time I found out, we were already in it. We were in the thick of this shit.”

Elsewhere in the VladTV interview, Miller revealed that Meek Mill allegedly contacted Miller to write for him as well. However, Miller asserted that the energy was off, so he claims he repeatedly denied Meek’s requests.

