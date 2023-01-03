Drake’s ghostwriting scandal hasn’t hindered his career one bit. Since Meek Mill revealed Quentin Miller was penning some of The Boy’s bars, Drake’s become an even bigger global superstar.

The two rappers patched up their issues, but Quentin Miller is still largely known for his role in the scandal. Unfortunately, the scenario was worse than the drama surrounding him. The publishing deal he signed at the time was so bad that he never saw a penny from his work with Drake.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Rapper Quentin Miller performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Quentin Miller discussed Meek Mill’s role in the feud, calling him “inconsiderate” for how he dealt with the situation.

“It was like I didn’t matter. Like, f**k this guy. Even with Drama and them, you know, like, throwing my whole life on the backburner,” Quentin Miller said. “Just to get at a n***a, like, but what about me? What about me taking care of my family and the fact that I put my whole life into this shit.”

He added that he felt the worst blowback from the situation, especially since it ruined a relationship with someone who was going to change his whole life.

“I’m workin’ with a n***a that, literally, was about to change my life, you know? Even though, you know, I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky [Stewart]. So, I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs,” he said. In fact, he didn’t receive payments for any of his songs.

“I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go,” he continued, revealing that he didn’t get out of the deal until 2019-2020. I signed in 2011…. They wouldn’t let me out. I had to let go of a lot of shit just to get out. But even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing.”

Check the full clip below.