Quentin Miller recently reflected on the infamous beef between Drake and Meek Mill while speaking with VladTV. Miller admitted to the outlet that he hasn’t had one “good experience with Meek Mill.”

When asked about seeing everyone involved reunite to squash their beef, except for him, Miller answered, “I mean yeah it just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Rapper Quentin Miller attends TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)

He continued: “Honestly the Meek thing – I never had a good experience with Meek Mill. I remember one time Rick Ross had me and Mack, Wedding Crashers, had us pull up to The Promise Land… and Meek just so happened to be there and he was just mugging me the whole time.”

From there, he explained that he didn’t feel slighted by Meek not inviting him, as he didn’t expect anything else. But he admitted he was upset with DJ Drama and Drake.

“I never got positive vibes from Meek,” he continued. “So, I don’t really expect nothing from Meek. But it’s really the Drama and Drake situation. Even Drama and Drake linking back up for the Jack Harlow video and everything. Shout out to Jack Harlow. I don’t got no issues with Jack Harlow.”

He added: “But it’s just like damn how do y’all do the reunited, we all good without QM? Like I’m literally at the center of the whole shit. Then he went on his interview with Rory and Mal and he was just talking about me in past tense like, ‘You know hey man, he was the only one,’ and, ‘Sorry it happened.’”

“So that was kind of lame to me. I felt more about it for Drama than I did for Meek,” Miller said, before adding, “I don’t expect nothing from Meek. I get the message from day one. You don’t fuck with me, you don’t care about about me. It is what it is. I don’t expect shit from that guy. But from Drama, that was strange. And I’m still cool with Cannon. It’s still love with Lake. They’ll check on me every now and then.”

Check out Quentin Miller’s interview on VladTV below.

[Via]