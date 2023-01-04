Quentin Miller’s sharing some revealing details about an infamous era of his career. Yesterday, we reported on the rapper/songwriting detailing his publishing deal and why he didn’t get publishing payments for his work with Drake. However, he went even more in-depth about the feud with Meek Mill in a new portion of the interview. This time, he discussed rumors of Nicki Minaj’s role in his attack.

During the interview, Quentin Miller began by explaining that he felt like he was the Beanie Sigel to OVO. “I wasn’t riding like Beanie Sigel, obviously, but I definitely — I was OVO first,” he explained. “Like, in any situation, I was riding. Even down to me putting the letter out there.”

QM said that he tried to downplay his involvement in the ghostwriting scandal to protect Drake, only to have the label’s true intentions surface. “The whole time was, ‘Okay, get him to clean it up and then, fuck that guy,'” he said. “That seemed like how it felt.”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 03: Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill attend Meek Mills album Release Party at Gold Room on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

From there, Quentin detailed how his altercation with Meek Mill panned out. While rumors have swirled around regarding Nicki Minaj’s alleged involvement, Quentin Miller believes that there’s some truth behind it.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, man,” he told DJ Vlad, who inquired about Nicki Minaj “escalating” the situation.

Nicki’s accused of gassing up Meek Mill following the Nike store confrontation. Vlad said that she’s rumored to have told Meek Mill to go fight Quentin Miller after the Philly rapper returned to the car.

“There’s no way you could be hearing shit, I’m hearing shit, Drama’s alluding to shit… And again, this is coming from a Nicki Minaj fan,” he said.

“If that’s true, ’cause it’s still alleged and I can’t put that jacket on there, you know? But, if it is true, damn, man. That’s all I could say,” he said.

Check out the full clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.