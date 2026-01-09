G Herbo Achieves His First Solo Platinum Plaque With "Went Legit"

BY Zachary Horvath
MLB: Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox
Jun 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago rapper G Herbo throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
G Herbo's last month or so has been very exciting and good things are continuing to come his way with this RIAA certification.

G Herbo's 2026 is off to an incredible start and its thanks in part to one of his newest hits. "Went Legit," which is produced in part by Southside and also samples Kanye West's "Drive Slow," has just went platinum. The track appears on his 2024 mixtape, Greatest Rapper Alive.

If you remember, the project initially released on an app that gave his fans access to exclusive content. Eventually, though, in April 2025 the Chicago native put GRA on all streaming platforms.

G Herbo isn't a complete stranger to RIAA certifications, though. He's got five in his name thanks to contributions on Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" Pooh Shiesty's "Switch It Up," and Young Dolph's "1 Scale."

He's also got two directly tied to his name. Herbo has a gold plaque for his PTSD album and a platinum one for its namesake song featuring Juice WRLD, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Uzi Vert.

So why is this accolade for "Went Legit" noteworthy?

Well, as you can see above thanks to a post from XXL, it's G Herbo's first solo platinum plaque ever. He's officially gone platinum with no features.

G Herbo Engaged To Taina Williams

Herbo recognized his own achievement on his Instagram writing "THANK GOD FRFR" alongside a screenshot of RIAA's entry for "Went Legit."

Speaking of posting to his social media recently, Herbo had another exciting announcement to share there. On New Year's Eve, Herbo finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend Taina Williams and she said yes!

Per iHeart, he dropped to one knee at the Brooklyn Chop House in Miami. Him and Williams have been an item since 2019 and share two children. They have a son, Essex, who was born in 2021, and a daughter, Emmy, born in 2022.

Herbo documented the momentous evening with a couple of posts with one captioned, "LAST NIGHT WAS 1 OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE… I MANNED UP I BOSSED UP & I MADE THE SMARTEST DECISION EVER BY MAKING @latainax3 SIGN A DEATH ROW CONTRACT!!! THIS SH*T 4 LIFE NOW," he joked. "LOVE YOU MAMIIIII &&& S/O TO MY BROTHERS 4 BEING BY MY SIDE AND MAKING THIS SH*T SPECIAL 4ME."

