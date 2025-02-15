G Herbo Adds Four More Tracks To His App-Exclusive Project "Greatest Rapper Alive"

Just before Christmas, G Herbo gifted his loyal fan base with an early present in the form of an exclusive mixtape. Greatest Rapper Alive is the name of it and he included 16 tracks with one feature from Big Opp. How he went about releasing this was through his own app, which was hard to locate when the project was out. But since then, things have been ironed out as it super simple to download on the App Store or on Google Play. All you need to do is type in "G Herbo app" and it will be the first to application to pop up.
Its free and for the ultimate fan of the drill rapper its really all you could ever want. All of his music is in one place and there's a bunch of other cool content to discover. That includes merch, videos and more. G Herbo partnered with MySeat Media to launch this, something that UnoTheActivist has also done. But as for the "PTSD" rapper, he's decided to feed more music through this app and mixtape. He's done so by adding on four more songs, which you do have to pay a monthly subscription for to access them. Herbo did eventually bring Greatest Rapper Alive to YouTube, so for those who don't want to spend the money, maybe wait and see if this 2.0 version arrives on the platform.
G Herbo Greatest Rapper Alive (2.0)
Greatest Rapper Alive (2.0) Tracklist:
- One Blood
- Desperate
- Do You
- Bad Asl
- Through The Fire
- Best Rapper Alive
- Roc Block
- Blueprint
- GFazos
- Duffel
- 10 More Sessions
- R.N.
- Hoody Hoo
- Bill Gluckman ft. Big Opp
- Go Krazy
- Went Legit
- Hold Me Down
- 05/17/22
- Down By The River
- I'm Back
