G Herbo Adds Four More Tracks To His App-Exclusive Project "Greatest Rapper Alive"

Herbo presents a new and improved version of this boastful tape.

Its free and for the ultimate fan of the drill rapper its really all you could ever want. All of his music is in one place and there's a bunch of other cool content to discover. That includes merch, videos and more. G Herbo partnered with MySeat Media to launch this, something that UnoTheActivist has also done. But as for the "PTSD" rapper, he's decided to feed more music through this app and mixtape. He's done so by adding on four more songs, which you do have to pay a monthly subscription for to access them. Herbo did eventually bring Greatest Rapper Alive to YouTube, so for those who don't want to spend the money, maybe wait and see if this 2.0 version arrives on the platform.

Just before Christmas, G Herbo gifted his loyal fan base with an early present in the form of an exclusive mixtape. Greatest Rapper Alive is the name of it and he included 16 tracks with one feature from Big Opp. How he went about releasing this was through his own app, which was hard to locate when the project was out. But since then, things have been ironed out as it super simple to download on the App Store or on Google Play. All you need to do is type in "G Herbo app" and it will be the first to application to pop up.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.