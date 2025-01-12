G Herbo Addresses Recent Threats Against Him In Scathing Instagram Post

Herb is tired of the posturing.

G Herbo has apparently received some unfulfilled threats as of late, which he decided to scathingly respond to in a new Instagram Story post. "IDK WHEN I BECAME A B***H SOMEBODY REMIND ME..." his message began. "I AINT NEVER MADE A THREAT OR A PROMISE THAT IMA DO ANYTHING TO ANYBODY BUT I HEARDA FEW THREATS AGAINST ME THATS STILL UP IN THE WIND... ALL I KNOW IS IM OUTSIDE EVERY SINGLE DAY... IN CHICAGO OR ANY OTHER CITY IM IN IM OUTSIDE 4SHOOO [recycling emoji]." It's unclear what the "Roc Block" rapper is talking about here, but he's definitely frustrated with how people are speaking about him, whether that's online or in person.

Nevertheless, this is a small bump in an overall fruitful road for G Herbo these days, as he updated his prolific streak with new material for fans. The Greatest Rapper Alive tape dropped exclusively through his app, and this follows other big releases in 2024 that gave die-hards a lot of new gems. It's also interesting to see this release strategy, which focuses more on hardcore listeners and on maximizing that engagement.

G Herbo Calls Out People Threatening Him

Elsewhere, G Herbo found himself in a tough spot as blogs began to cover that he allegedly still pays Ari Fletcher's bills, which she became livid over. "I’m gone start suing you b***hes!" she expressed on Twitter. "I never tweeted no s**t like this! Tf is wrong with yall. The obsession y’all have with me and my bd is cringy is f**k. We do not have relations and he don’t pay me nothing. Stop this s**t! It’s called healthy coparenting. Literally nothing to see here!" Perhaps this relates to the threats that Herb spoke on with this Instagram Story post, but that's far from plausible.

Meanwhile, we wish G Herbo the best moving forward, whether that's dealing with threats like these or enjoying his life amid a prolific, turbulent, and hectic hip-hop career. Some big moments like a Kai Cenat stream collab also came with wholesome interactions with his son, and to see this balance is always a treat despite what social media might have to say.