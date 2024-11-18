G Herbo Shares Tender Moment With His Son During Kai Cenat Stream

The wholesome moment is going viral on social media.

G Herbo and his son, Yosohn, appeared on Kai Cenat's latest stream and a moment from the interview is going viral on social media. At one point, Yosohn shared some advice for viewers, but got emotional and needed his father's support.

“So all you have to do is live a good life, do your homework everyday and hang out with your family,” Yosohn said, before choking up. Herbo then took over, adding: “Just believe son, you know how to do anything you put your mind to. What I tell you about saying you don’t know how to do something? Stop saying that, when you want to do something you get up and do it. When you are determined to do something, you go do it. So stop saying what you can’t do when you never tried it, just say you never tried it before.”

As the moment went viral on social media, fans theorized what caused Yosohn to get choked up. "He wants his mom and dad together you really see once he say family he starts getting sad," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "That’s why it’s so important to understand where kids are emotionally and validate their feelings. He got emotional as soon as he mentioned family—he’s probably longing for his mom and dad to be together again."

