G Herbo Has A Bold Opinion About Rappers That Go On No Jumper

G Herbo unleashes.

G Herbo is coming out of left field with some pretty brazen comments about rappers who go on No Jumper. Funny enough, the hip-hop/pop culture platform reposted the Chicago, Illinois native's Instagram Story. "You offer these n****s enough money or clout they suck a d**k on no jumper🤦🏾‍♂️😭". The first we are asking ourselves is who could he possibly be referring to? Is it artists who need extra publicity? Or is he targeting simply anyone who decides to? Or is it someone in particular?

It seems it's Herbo's plan to be as vague as possible, because this is certainly creating a lot of chatter online. Underneath the reupload from No Jumper, a lot of people are seeing the truth in this bold claim. "I mean he not kapin yall sum clout chasing pickle ticklers", one IG user echoes. " Others are seeming to agree with the "PTSD" rapper due to their own disliking of the podcast and Adam22.

G Herbo's Calling It How He Sees It When It Comes Guests No Jumper

"Welp I see NO LIES detected❗️🫠🥱.. The WHOLE podcast FRUITY ASF🌈🦄🏳️‍🌈 💯..". However, Adam was quick to respond and in hilarious fashion. He reshared what appears to be an older photo of him and G Herbo linking up on his IG Story. He included a P. Diddy song aptly titled "I'll Be Missing You", suggesting that the drill artist did in fact do what he claims the rapper's do when they go on the show. Herbo has been a frequent guest of the show in the past, making this comeback from Adam22 even sweeter. However, we still want to know, "who hurt G Herbo?".