G Herbo Is Fed Up With His Doppelganger

Recently, G Herbo fans have found another one of the rapper's lookalikes. A clip has been circulating showing a man that resembles the Chicago-born performer, and apparently, they won't stop reminding him of it. He seems to be experiencing some online trolling because of clip, and it looks like he's had enough. G Herbo took to social media to share the clip, telling social media users to quit sending it to him. "Next person send me this [I'm] blocking you," he wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time G Herbo's had an unfortunate experience with one of his lookalikes. Back in 2017, photos of a man who resembles the artist performing oral sex on another man surfaced online, sparking a slew of homophobic posts aimed at the rapper. He quickly hopped on social media to clear up the speculation, however, noting that he wasn't actually in the photos.

G Herbo Has Had Enough

In 2020, G Herbo even met up with one of his lookalikes, posing for photos alongside the man and giving his social media a major boost. “MY POPS GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO," the artist jokingly wrote. Though he was willing to embrace his lookalike at the time, it appears as though G Herbo is over the whole doppelganger thing.

In other G Herbo news, the rapper recently surprised fans with an impromptu cypher with Meek Mill and Sauce Walka. It all went down outside of Gillie Da King's “Gillie Fest” in Philadelphia, in honor of his son's recent tragic passing. G Herbo also been making headlines this summer for his wire fraud case, which he took a plea deal in back in July. The performer is to pay out victims a total of around $140K as part of the deal. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on G Herbo.

