G Herbo And Trinidad James Show Love To Sexyy Red

In a new clip, Trinidad James shows off a new manicure, inspired by none other than Sexyy Red. He flexed his fresh set, which features brightly-colored lettering, various gems, and more. One of his hands is shown reading “Skee,” with the other reading “Yee.” The homage to the “Pound Town” rapper has certainly managed to get social media users’ attention. “As a nail tech and instructor I’m appalled!!!” one commenter writes. Regardless, there are some fans praising Trinidad’s latest fashion statement. The manicure tribute didn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Trinidad has previously praised Sexyy Red on social media, and even recently styled the St. Louis rapper.

Another clip has recently surfaced, revealing that Trinidad James isn’t the only person to be showing love to Sexyy Red as of late. The clip shows Chicago rapper G Herbo meeting her for the first time, and seeming pretty pumped. “I can’t wait to go viral,” he’s heard saying in the clip. The duo then share a hug and pose for some photos together. Several commenters found the video to be sweet, while others note that they thought G Herbo was locked up.

G Herbo Meets Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red has managed to gain the respect of various high-profile artists in recent months, including Coi Leray, Travis Scott, NLE Choppa, and even Drake. The Canadian rapper recently dubbed Sexyy Red his “rightful wife” in an Instagram caption, planting a kiss on her cheek. This of course led to a great deal of online speculation, and the duo appears to have run with it.

At the end of last month, Sexyy Red graced the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. In an interview at the fest, she spoke on the virality of her pseudo-fling with Drake. “We be f***in’,” she told the interviewer jokingly, “I’m just playin’, that’s my peoples.” The performer also went on to share that the two of them have a new song in the works together.

