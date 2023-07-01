Sexyy Red Claps Back At Hater Claiming She “Emasculated Black Men” At Rolling Loud Miami

Sexyy Red took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, stirring up a bit of controversy with part of her performance. She walked onto the stage with two men on leashes, which some social media users were bothered by. One in particular, conservative commentator Joey Mannarino, took to Twitter to air his concerns. “Sexyy Red, the ‘artist’ behind Poundtown, just came out with two black men at her feet like dogs at Rolling Loud,” he wrote. “Hip-hop culture has been taken over by people who want to forever emasculate Black men. It’s sad.”

It’s clear that Mannarino wasn’t at all pleased with the display, however, Sexyy Red doesn’t seem to be fazed. She responded to his post, simply writing “I’m freaky [shut] up.” It’s far from the first time that Sexyy Red has faced criticism, and it’s obvious that she plans on sticking by her art.

Sexyy Red Responds To Criticism

I'm freaky shat up https://t.co/OWgVFwwkgU — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 22, 2023

Last week, Sexyy Red also faced some backlash after a clip of her appearing to perform at a school circulated the internet. Various social media users weighed in, claiming that her material was inappropriate to perform in front of school-aged children. The artist responded to the outrage, taking to social media to defend herself. She claimed to have been at the school to donate money to the kids for their prom, which she says she would have appreciated at their age.

Sexyy Red also recently got fans talking when Drake called her his “wife” and shared photos kissing her on Instagram. The unlikely pair had social media users going nuts. While at Rolling Loud, she reflected on all the attention the rumored romance got during an interview with SiriusXM. “It’s nothing! I mean, they been loving me, it’s nothing,” she explained. “Yeah, I f**k with Drake,” the rapper continued. “I mean, you know, I’ve been getting n***as all my life, so it’s not a shocker. Been had them n***as, so… Right, maybe y’all would’ve been nervous ’cause y’all ain’t used to getting them n***as, but me, I got n***as out the a**, so its just like ‘Hmm…’ I f**k with Drake.”

