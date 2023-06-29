Sexyy Red is in the middle of a breakout 2023 but not everything is going her way. She ended up in a bit of controversy after cutting her performance at Summer Smash off early. In her defense, audience members had repeatedly thrown objects on stage during her performance. In a new TikTok, she reacted to the backlash with mostly apathy. “When dey hatin but you kno you da sht,” her caption reads.

Fans in the comments are largely divided in their reactions. “I understand why she walked off, but she doesn’t seem like a very good artist to begin with,” one comment says. Other comments said that there’s no valid reason for fans to throw things on stage. “Gotta be mentally unstable to purchase a ticket to see an artist to just throw stuff at them.” The top comment on the post compares those who reactive negatively to Sexyy Red to those that praised Glorilla for similar behavior. “Everyone loved it when Glorilla got famous for being ghetto, but now that this lady is getting famous for the SAME THING people are hating on it and calling her “dirty”…. THE COLORISM IS SHOWING.”

Sexyy Red Responds To Controversy

Sexyy Red got her first entry on the Hot 100 earlier this year with “Pound Town.” Nicki Minaj joined on a remix of the track called “Pound Town 2” which became her biggest hit to date. She also joined in on a remix of another new hit song, Kali’s “Area Codes.” The track’s “314 Remix” propelled it into the Top 40 of the Hot 100 for weeks.

Sexyy Red followed up “Pound Town” with her newest full-length effort Hood Hottest Princess. The project was her first release on Open Shift records and sports features from Juicy J and Sukihana. She’s stayed busy since the album dropped as well. She and Kali teamed up with recent XXL Freshman Finesse2Tymes on his new song “Sheisty.” What do you think of Sexyy Red’s reaction to ending her show early? Let us know in the comment section below.

