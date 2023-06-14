Sexyy Red recently shared what she believes to be the five laws of “Pound Town.” In an interview with Uproxx, the artist outlines the laws, with the first being to always use condoms. She goes on to further state the importance of safe sex, adding that sexual partners must “turn up” as well as practice good personal hygiene.

Sexyy Red is hot off of the release of her new full-length album, Hood Hottest Princess. The LP features notable guests such as Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, Sukihana, and more. The album follows her 2021 effort, Ghetto Superstar. On the album, her hit “Pound Town,” received a remix featuring Nicki Minaj. The remix, titled “Pound Town 2,” debuted at #66 on the Hot 100. Minaj and Sexyy Redd had a conversation on Instagram Live shortly after the song’s release. “This is only the f***ing beginning for her,” Minaj said about Sexyy Redd.

Read More: NLE Choppa Recruits Sexyy Redd For NSFW “Sl*t Me Out” Remix Video

Sexyy Red Tells Fans To Practice Safe Sex

“This is what I told her: yo, people like you,” Minaj goes on, “People like what you have to say, they like your sound. So, make sure a whole bunch of people aren’t coming around trying to help you do this and help you do that. Because mothaf**kas really want to hear that raw sh*t, you know what I’m sayin’? And we missin’ it after a while in rap and we love discovering new people in rap and stuff like that.”

Minaj further hyped up the St. Louis rapper upon the release of “Pound Town 2,” writing, “Barbz!!! Omggggg!!!!” She revealed to her social media followers, “I’m so excited about this dope new collaboration. I ain’t get this ratchet in a minute chile!!! ENJOY!!!!!!” She went on to share, “I met with Sexyy Red and found her to be so down to earth and sweet. I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go and decided to just have fun with a bad b!tch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Jumps On Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town 2”

[Via]