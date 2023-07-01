A clip of Sexyy Red performing in front of school-aged children has hit the internet. It’s stirred up quite the reaction, as one can imagine. The rapper is known for her raunchy lyrics, and social media users are shocked she was allowed to make the visit. In the clip, she enters the school gymnasium to music, and the kids go nuts. They then swarm around the artist as one man unsuccessfully tries to calm them down. “Chile I hope she rapping the pledge of allegiance,” one Instagram user comments.

Some users argue that a good portion of Sexyy Red’s audience is likely teenagers, so the performance makes sense. Others claim that none of her material would even be appropriate for those under the age of 18. In general, most appear to feel as though the performance shouldn’t have happened at all.

Sexyy Red Visits A School

One Instagram commenter even says that if their child had been subjected to the performance, they would take legal action. “I would be suing the entire department of education for child endangerment & neglect,” they write. “Oh baby no,” another commenter says. They also say, “I’d be speaking to the super intendant expeditiously, a Karen wouldn’t have nothing on me.” Some users took issue with Sexyy Red herself, while others claim their problems only begin when children get involved.

“I promise some of us are not trying to hate on the female rappers who are super sexual,” one claims. “Part of the concern literally is because too many children are influenced by adult content. This is sad,” they also write. The rapper is already controversial for her explicit lyrics, but clearly her school visit has taken things up a notch. It raised questions surrounding what kind of content children should be allowed to consume, as well as what adults should be promoting to them.

Social Media Reacts

Sexyy Red coming to grade school is wild. Ain’t no way — 𝐃 𝐌𝐚𝐜 (@Justme_DJ3) July 16, 2023

who approved sexyy red performing ina school 😭 — MIKA (@TAMIKABAKITA) July 16, 2023

sexyy red performing at a school got me crying. tyga came to my high school and they put the principle in the newspaper 😭 — dij 💰 (@DijahSB) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red doesn’t have a single song that’s appropriate to perform for them middle school kids lmao — Avon Barksdale Jr (@PlayBoi_Ash) July 16, 2023

I can imagine them on the school announcements saying “Sexyy Red will be at our school for a surprise pep rally performance”… I know they said special guest bc ain’t no way — CL. ✨ (@_ItsCourtneyyyy) July 16, 2023

Sexyy Red performing at somebody’s school is crazy 😂😂 — lil bandz (@akaRaebandz) July 16, 2023

They let sexyy red preform at a high school? 😧 — Harry-O (@OatmealGawd) July 16, 2023

The kids are listening to Sexyy Red, her going to a high school make sense to me. That’s who the kids like. — A Thick Legend (@IAmShannonAli) July 16, 2023

Why sexyy red making school visits? — 🍯 (@shaiiiion) July 16, 2023

None of sexyy red’s lyrics are high or middle school appropriate.

Imagine singing my coochie pink, my bootyhole brown in front of 13-17 year olds fgsssss😭😭😭 — Forbes🌎 (@Lewa_Forbes_) July 16, 2023

