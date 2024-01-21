Sexyy Red's NSFW Baby Shower Goes Viral, Rapper Drops More Throwback Content

Sexyy Red has gone viral for her NSFW antics at her baby shower. The rapper posed for photos at the hood-themed event with an unidentified man crouched behind her. The goal was to achieve a simulation of "a-- eating". “Mybad if my booty stank” 😂 #babyshowertings," Red captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Red also posted some throwback beats on social media. "Yall ain’t know I made this too?" Red wrote on X along with a video of her vibing with a joint to her track "Slob on my Ckat". The 2021 track is very much part of Red's pre-breakout catalog. However, most people in her comments simply affirmed that they were indeed aware of the song.

Read More: Sexyy Red Plans To Be A "Whole New Woman" After The Birth Of Her Child

Sexyy Red Shares High School Graduation Photos

This comes after Red shared some throwbacks to her high school days. She shared photos of her high school graduation after a fan found a picture of their old teacher with the rapper. "And I graduated," Red wrote on social media alongside pictures of herself, fittingly, in a bright red graduation cape and mortarboard. Now 25, Red has come along way from high school. While her first tracks dropped in 2018, 2023 was the year that she really took off.

"Pound Town" and "Skee Yee" became viral hits, also becoming her first charting singles. She also dropped her first full album, Hottest Hood Princess, which peaked at No. 82 on the Billboard album chart. She also linked up with some of the biggest names in music. The nightclub Tape posted a bevvy of videos from a Wireless Fest afterparty on their social media. Many of them featured Travis Scott and Red performing from behind the DJ's desk. Scott had brought out Red during his set earlier in the day. In one, Red performs "SkeeYee" for the crowd. However, they weren't the only ones there. Latto also showed out, performing "Big Energy" for the crowd before declaring that it was "shots o'clock." Other performers at the afterparty included Bryon Messina and Bryson Tiller.

Read More: Sexyy Red Calls Khia A “Hater” After She Insists They’re Nothing Alike

[via][via]