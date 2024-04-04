Sexyy Red Admits Smelling Like Weed Got Her Turned Away From Local High School

Sexyy Red tried to give back to her fans earlier this week, but unfortunately, one major roadblock stood in her way. The "Pound Town" performer took to social media recently to reveal that she was turned away from a high school in her hometown of St. Louis. According to her, she was planning to speak to some lucky students but wasn't allowed in because she smelled like weed.

Yesterday (April 3), Sexyy Red was active on her Instagram Story, sharing fun clips of herself outside of the school. Sadly, the fun ended there, as she later ranted about being denied entry. "So look so this school I came up here, got cute. Tried to talk to the kids give em the word of the day... And they gonna put me off tell me I smell like weed," she says in a clip. "B*tch you're nobody, they ain't come to see you Otis! B*tch, you heard who they're screaming for."

Sexyy Red "Got Cute" For Nothing

Luckily, there were plenty of college-aged fans willing to give her a warm welcome. Shortly after being turned away from the high school, she cruised around the entrance of Harris Stowe State University. This isn't the first time Sexyy Red's antics proved to be too much for her teenage audience, however. Over the summer, a clip of the "SkeeYee" rapper entering a high school gymnasium, and being met by countless screaming students, sparked uproar. Social media users agreed that her music is far too raunchy for kids, and slammed the MC for the visit.

According to her, however, she was simply there to donate to the students' prom and didn't actually perform. What do you think of Sexyy Red getting turned away from a St. Louis high school because she smelled like weed? Do you think they should have let her in regardless? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

