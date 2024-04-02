Sexyy Red Shows Off Betty Boop Inspired Short Haircut

Since last year, Sexyy Red has been on a massive ascent to become one of the biggest and most talked about stars in all of hip-hop. Throughout her rise to success she's done it with a pretty definitive look. Her long red hair has been a part of the bright red motif that's come to define her entire image. But in a recent Instagram photo dump she showed off a new look that left fans both surprised and impressed.

"BETTY BOOP 🍒" she captioned the new post. It's accompanied by a series of mirror selfies where Red is sporting a white top, some red bottoms and a big chain. She's also sporting a short, dark haircut that's a far cry from the look she's become known form. In the comments, fans show their love for the new look. "Short hair look to good on sexyy😍😍" one of the top comments reads. "Ain’t gonna lie u look good damn" another top comment reads. Check out Red's new look in her Instagram dump below.

Sexyy Red Unveils Her New Haircut

This week Sexyy Red has been involved in a bit of a public beef with Joe Budden. That began when the podcast host joked on his show about how Drake must be getting paid to hang out with Red. he implied that there's no way they could actually be enjoying each other's company. Red hit back repeatedly first calling Budden "dumb" before sharing an NSFW video attempting to show what Drake may like so much about her.

Last month Red dropped her new single "Get It Sexyy" and it's off to a very strong start. The song debuted inside the top #25 of the hot 100 spending its first week at number 23. Despite the massive influx of songs from Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU this week, "Get It Sexyy" only slipped a few spots down to number 28. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new short haircut? Do you think she should rock the look going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

