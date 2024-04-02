Sexyy Red Shows Off Betty Boop Inspired Short Haircut

Fans in the comments are eating up the new look.

BYLavender Alexandria
Rolling Loud California 2024

Since last year, Sexyy Red has been on a massive ascent to become one of the biggest and most talked about stars in all of hip-hop. Throughout her rise to success she's done it with a pretty definitive look. Her long red hair has been a part of the bright red motif that's come to define her entire image. But in a recent Instagram photo dump she showed off a new look that left fans both surprised and impressed.

"BETTY BOOP 🍒" she captioned the new post. It's accompanied by a series of mirror selfies where Red is sporting a white top, some red bottoms and a big chain. She's also sporting a short, dark haircut that's a far cry from the look she's become known form. In the comments, fans show their love for the new look. "Short hair look to good on sexyy😍😍" one of the top comments reads. "Ain’t gonna lie u look good damn" another top comment reads. Check out Red's new look in her Instagram dump below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shows Love To Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red Unveils Her New Haircut

This week Sexyy Red has been involved in a bit of a public beef with Joe Budden. That began when the podcast host joked on his show about how Drake must be getting paid to hang out with Red. he implied that there's no way they could actually be enjoying each other's company. Red hit back repeatedly first calling Budden "dumb" before sharing an NSFW video attempting to show what Drake may like so much about her.

Last month Red dropped her new single "Get It Sexyy" and it's off to a very strong start. The song debuted inside the top #25 of the hot 100 spending its first week at number 23. Despite the massive influx of songs from Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU this week, "Get It Sexyy" only slipped a few spots down to number 28. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new short haircut? Do you think she should rock the look going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicSexyy Red Claps Back At Joe Budden's Claims About Her And Drake With NSFW Video
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicSexyy Red Shares Her Halloween Costume With Fans
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicSexyy Red Serves Up An Electric Performance Despite Pregnancy
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicSexyy Red Has Her Security Carry Her Offstage