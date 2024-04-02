Sexyy Red Claps Back At Joe Budden's Claims About Her And Drake With NSFW Video

It's not even the first time she's responded to Budden's comments.

BYLavender Alexandria
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Sexyy Red and Drake have formed one of the most surprising friendships in rap across the past few months. The breakout star of 2023 appeared on a song from Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. They were both joined by SZA on the track "Rich Baby Daddy" which became a breakout hit. Earlier this year they shared a video for the song where Drake and Sexyy pretended to be a couple to play off of her real-life pregnancy.

But during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden has some comments about their relationship. In clips that made the rounds online, he claims that Drake must be getting paid to promote Sexyy Red and her music. He also jokes that the pair can't possibly be hanging out so much because Drizzy likes it. Unsurprisingly, once Sexyy saw the comments she had the perfect response. "Tell @JoeBudden dis what drake like" she captioned a hilarious tweet. It was accompanied by a video of the pair performing "Rich Baby Daddy" on stage while Red twerks on Drake on stage. Check out her hilarious response below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's New Tour Setlist Revealed

Sexyy Red Claps Back At Joe Budden

This isn't the first response Red has given to Joe Budden's recent comments. She took to Twitter earlier this week with a snappier response describing both of the podcast hosts as "dumb." Budden doesn't seem to have doubled down on his comments yet despite Red continuing to bring them up with clap backs.

Last month, Sexyy Red unleashed her new single "Get It Sexyy." The song netter her the highest placement on the Hot 100 she's ever gotten as a solo artist with an impressive debut inside the top 30. After debuting at number 23 last week the song slipped to number 28 this week. What do you think of Sexyy Red's hilarious response to Joe Budden's comments about her and Drake? Do you think the pair of "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborators are actually friends? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningBeefJoe Budden Speculates Drake Is Being Paid To Promote Sexyy Red
Rolling Loud California 2024BeefSexyy Red Shows Off Betty Boop Inspired Short Haircut
Rolling Loud California 2024BeefSexyy Red Responds To Joe Budden's Theory About Drake Supporting Her
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowBeefSexyy Red Earns Her First Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Hit With "Rich Baby Daddy"