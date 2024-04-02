Sexyy Red Claps Back At Joe Budden's Claims About Her And Drake With NSFW Video

Sexyy Red and Drake have formed one of the most surprising friendships in rap across the past few months. The breakout star of 2023 appeared on a song from Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. They were both joined by SZA on the track "Rich Baby Daddy" which became a breakout hit. Earlier this year they shared a video for the song where Drake and Sexyy pretended to be a couple to play off of her real-life pregnancy.

But during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden has some comments about their relationship. In clips that made the rounds online, he claims that Drake must be getting paid to promote Sexyy Red and her music. He also jokes that the pair can't possibly be hanging out so much because Drizzy likes it. Unsurprisingly, once Sexyy saw the comments she had the perfect response. "Tell @JoeBudden dis what drake like" she captioned a hilarious tweet. It was accompanied by a video of the pair performing "Rich Baby Daddy" on stage while Red twerks on Drake on stage. Check out her hilarious response below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's New Tour Setlist Revealed

Sexyy Red Claps Back At Joe Budden

This isn't the first response Red has given to Joe Budden's recent comments. She took to Twitter earlier this week with a snappier response describing both of the podcast hosts as "dumb." Budden doesn't seem to have doubled down on his comments yet despite Red continuing to bring them up with clap backs.

Last month, Sexyy Red unleashed her new single "Get It Sexyy." The song netter her the highest placement on the Hot 100 she's ever gotten as a solo artist with an impressive debut inside the top 30. After debuting at number 23 last week the song slipped to number 28 this week. What do you think of Sexyy Red's hilarious response to Joe Budden's comments about her and Drake? Do you think the pair of "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborators are actually friends? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's 2023 Features, Ranked

[Via]