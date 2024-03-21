Sexyy Red Reacts To Man Admitting He Sneaks To His Car To Listen To Her Music

It's no secret that Sexyy Red's explicit tracks and outspoken persona have earned her plenty of listeners, but evidently, not all of them are willing to put their fandom on full display. Recently, one man took to social media to rant about a shortage of new music from his favorite artists. According to him, he's been forced to sneak to his car to bump the "Pound Town" performer's music as a result. “I just can’t keep doing what I’m doing," he says in a clip. "I’m sneaking in the car listening to goddamn Sexyy Red.” Fortunately, the secret fan didn't look to be having a bad time at all, despite having to go out of his way to get his fix.

Shortly after the fan shared the clip, Sexyy Red hopped online to respond, claiming that enjoying her music is nothing to be ashamed of. She urged the man to let his freak flag fly, regardless of who may be watching. "Yeen gotta hide it when dis come on in a function," she wrote. "Don’t be tryna act too cool to have fun."

While Sexyy Red certainly doesn't think fans should keep their appreciation for her under wraps, she herself has been keeping a huge secret for months. Since she announced that she was pregnant with her second child last year, supporters have been kept in the dark about who the infant's father is. Despite ongoing questions and rumors, she seems fully intent on keeping her lips sealed. During a recent chat with Billboard at Rolling Loud California, the St. Louis-born rapper revealed why she's chosen to keep the man's identity private, and her explanation was shockingly simple.

"'Cause I don’t need anyone in my business," she declared. "Like, why you want to be so nosy? Mind your f***ing business." What do you think of Sexyy Red's take on a man sneaking to his car to bump her music? Would you do the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

