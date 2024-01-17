Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Freaky Hidden Talent

It's no secret that Sexyy Red can rap, but according to the St. Louis-born performer, her talent goes far beyond music. During a recent interview with Billboard, the hitmaker shared five things that fans may not know about her, unveiling one of her hidden talents in the process. She began by sharing that she's a great mom, emphasizing how she'd do anything and everything for her son.

From there, she revealed that she loves to draw and paint, and is a fantastic cook. "I'm real crafty. Like, I like to do home stuff," she explained. She then provided viewers with an example of her hidden talent. "I got a hidden talent. I know how to do this," she said, making her breasts jump one by one while staring flirtatiously at the camera. For her final revelation, Sexyy Red described how she hates wearing makeup, even during shoots. According to her, she just prefers to keep it simple with some lipgloss, lashes, and a bit of eyeliner. "I don't care how much my acne show, I can't do the makeup," she noted.

Sexyy Red Can Make Her Breasts Jump

Clearly, she's a pretty dynamic individual, and fans love to see it. Aside from her hidden talents and musical abilities, another thing fans love to see from Sexyy Red is a glimpse into her personal life. Earlier this week, for example, she shared some old photos of herself from her high school graduation, showcasing how much she's evolved since then.

She's also currently expecting her second child, though she hasn't let it slow her career down. The rapper unveiled a series of sweet maternity photos last week with her growing bump on full display, leaving supporters desperate to know who her unborn child's father is. What do you think of Sexyy Red sharing things people might not know about her? What surprised you the most? What about her hidden talent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

