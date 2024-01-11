Sexyy Red Felt Went Through Great Lengths To Hide Her Pregnancy While On Drake's Tour

In 2023, Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars not just in rap but in all of music. One of her biggest points of exposure was her connection to the biggest rapper in the world, Drake. She teamed up with him and SZA on the song "Rich Baby Daddy" from his album For All The Dogs. She also developed a pretty good friendship with SZA. In fact, the R&B singer was alongside her in an Instagram post that served as Red's official pregnancy announcement. But now, she's sharing some news about how she treated her pregnancy while opening for Drake on his It's All A Blur Tour.

In a recent interview with Billboard she opened up on the extent she went to in order to hide the pregnancy for as long as possible. “When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like trying to suck my stomach in, or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant, and I had to practice my breathing. Like, before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, ‘OK, I can’t keep hiding it,’ ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in, so I’m like, just forget about it," she explains. "Because I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg [Yo] tour, but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. […] That’s the only reason I was hiding it, because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know," Red reveals.

Sexyy Red On Hiding Her Pregnancy On Tour

Red's massive 2023 concluded with some substantial critical praise. Rolling Stone called her essential summer banger "SkeeYee" the very best song of the year. While Red herself was pretty happy about the recognition, many of her haters online took issue with the choice.

What do you think of the extent Sexyy Red went through in order to hide her pregnancy while on tour with Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

