Sexyy Red Claims She's Under Surveillance In Mexico, Earns First Solo Apple Chart No. 1

Sexyy Red has accused Mexican law enforcement of surveilling her ever since she entered the country. Red has claimed she was pulled over multiple times and there have been drones spotted over her hotel. Mexican law enforcement is yet to comment on the claims. It is unclear why Red would be under surveillance. However, the rapper is clearly agitated by the alleged attention.

Meanwhile, Red also secured her first solo No. 1 on the Apple Music charts with her new single "Get It Sexyy". It is the second time she has hit No. 1 on the chart, with the first being as a feature on Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy". "Get It Sexyy" is yet to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. However, its strong performance on the Apple chart should be a positive indication as to where it could land with Billboard. Red is expected to drop an album later this year amid a big summer of music releases.

Sexyy Red Wants To Cameo On Abbott Elementary

Elsewhere, Red recently revealed her desire to make a TV cameo, tweeting out "How I get on Abbott Elementary?" The show, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, centers around a fictional underfunded Philadelphia elementary school. However, the show's third season included an unexpected time jump after Brunson's character left Abbott to accept an administrative role with the school district. It wouldn't be the show's first musical cameo. Season 3 also included a multi-episode arc centered on Vince Staples.

Furthermore, Red's desire to land TV spots is in line with a career plan she shared with Billboard last year. "I’m going to just be getting richer, bigger, more trendier. I’m going to be everywhere. And I'm going to be in it for the long haul, [but] not even on purpose, though. Even if I try to stop rapping, they’re going to take some sh-t, turn it into something. Put me on the blogs, make it something it doesn’t even have to be, so Imma be here for a minute," Red declared.

