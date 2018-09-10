law enforcement
- Pop Culture"Saw X" Editor Confronted By Police Over Horrific NoisesReportedly, neighbors called the cops claiming they heard someone "being tortured to death."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Unfazed By Arrest Warrant For Brawl With Big Lex & PoliceJoseline is still feeling the heat for acting out in aggression at the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePolice Rush To Lady Gaga's House, Intercept Man Delivering FlowersA man attempting to hand-deliver flowers to Lady Gaga was stopped at her home on Thursday.By Caroline Fisher
- TVAngus Cloud From "Euphoria" Allegedly Involved In Hit-And-RunThe "Euphoria" actor allegedly drove off to a parking lot, then drove away. By Emily Burr
- PoliticsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott Praises Police, Says Uvalde Shooting "Could Have Been Worse"A reported 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered during the shooting, and Abbott has been under heavy criticism.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRomeo Miller Recalls Black Cop Pointing Gun At Him Without CauseMiller claims the cop eventually recognized him and said, "I thought you was just some random Black dude."By Erika Marie
- MusicRed Cafe Arrested For Car Theft, Released On $25,000 BondRed Cafe failed to return the Chevy Impala he rented eons ago.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Accuses Cops & Media Of Violating His Rights With Leaked Arrest PhotoKodak Black isn't happy with a photo of himself in cuffs making rounds online.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game's Big Idea: "We Would Cripple America If We Moved Back To Africa"The Game has become an active voice against oppression in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's death.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Ordered To Submit DNA Samples In South Carolina Rape Case: ReportA judge approved a request from a solicitor to obtain blood and saliva samples from Kodak.By Aron A.
- MusicSwae Lee's Spider Monkey Seized In Home Raided For Exotic Pets: ReportLos Angeles law enforcement is cracking down on exotic pets.By Aron A.
- MusicVince Staples Thanks Meek Mill And The Crips After Being Taken Off ProbationVince is always cracking jokes no matter what.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDetroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Gets Sloppy, Winds Up Arrested For "Wire Fraud"The auteur of the "Swipe God Freestyle" gets caught with his pants down.By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Was Not Arrested During January Domestic DisputeThe news comes amidst Brown's frustrations with the Pittsburgh Steelers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Screening Has Cops On High-AlertCops are prepared to defuse protest from angry MJ fans.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTexas Gunman Intercepted & Arrested Before Heading To Unknown ChurchThe gunman says he was headed to "fulfill a prophecy."By Milca P.
- MusicTravis Scott Gains The Legal Papers To Exterminate "Astroworld" BootleggersBootleggers better tighten up!By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's $30K Bounty On Tadoe: Cops Know He Outted HimselfCops in NY hold "all the aces" if they ever run into Tekashi 6ix9ine again.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Video Shooting: Police Suspect Gang Involvement, Identify Getaway CarNew information about Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye's video shoot has emerged.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Concerns Of A "East-West Coast Rap War"Tekashi laughs off claims of a budding Bi-Coastal rap rivalry.By Devin Ch
- SocietyVideo Of Florida Cop Punching 14-Year-Old Black Girl Defended By DepartmentThe department feels justified. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Refuses To Cooperate With The Law Following "Gun Incident"Katt Williams could very well drive this case to a dead-end.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Bootleg Merchandise Can Be Seized By Police: ReportBootlegging Drake merchandise will reportedly be seized and cost you $5K.By Aron A.