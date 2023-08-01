Joseline Hernandez Unfazed By Arrest Warrant For Brawl With Big Lex & Police

Joseline Hernandez’s approach to life is mostly carefree – even when she lands herself in a world of trouble. The Puerto Rican has been open about her issues with substance abuse over the years. Though she’s been sober for different periods, it hasn’t stuck with her quite yet. There’s been some speculation that she was under the influence during her brutal feud with Big Lex at the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight earlier this summer, as Hernandez seemed to have a particularly hard time controlling her rage, both toward her co-star and the police.

As authorities attempted to de-escalate the physical altercation, the mother of one lashed out at them, ultimately resulting in her receiving a new arrest warrant this week. Radar Online shared the news on Monday (July 31), asserting that Hernandez is facing repercussions for assaulting a law enforcement official. “Florida prosecutors filed a series of charges against Hernandez. The list included felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanour battery, misdemeanour battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanour trespass charge,” the outlet noted.

Joseline Hernandez’s Apparent Response to the Warrant

In her usual fashion, Hernandez doesn’t seem too bothered by the latest update, though she did tell The Shade Room in a recent interview that she felt “scared” in the moment when attempting to defend herself against police. “Even the beat can’t catch me 😂😂😂😂😂,” she wrote in the comment section of a recent Instagram upload. At this time, we’re unsure if the 36-year-old will be extradited to Florida, but we’ll keep you in the loop with any updates.

It wasn’t immediately after her brawl with Big Lex that we got to see Joseline Hernandez’s body cam arrest footage, but now that it’s out there, it definitely doesn’t look great for the reality starlet. Not only did she get physical with officers trying to detain her, but she also used verbal degradation to stir the pot even more. See the tense moment for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

