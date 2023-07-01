Joseline Hernandez Poses With Suge Knight And 2Pac In Photoshopped Image

Someone added Joseline Hernandez to a photo of Suge Knight and 2Pac.

BYCaroline Fisher
Joseline Hernandez Poses With Suge Knight And 2Pac In Photoshopped Image

Joseline Hernandez recently took to social media to share a questionable new photo with her followers. The reality star appears to have been photoshopped into an image featuring 2Pac and Suge Knight in a car. The trio looks serious in the photo, with Hernandez giving the camera a menacing stare. Obviously, 2Pac is no longer with us and Suge Knight has been behind bars for years, but many fans still got a kick out of the photo.

Fans weighed in on the photo in Hernandez’ comments section. “Joseline, put this on a T-shirt please,” one Instagram commenter begs. Another says, “[Joseline] is definitely thug Life.” Some commenters, on the other hand, thought the post took things a bit too far. “She do to much I hope the family sues her for this,” one user writes. Another claims, “Y’all got no respect who does that.”

Read More: Joseline Hernandez’s Arrest Body Cam Footage Shows Her Shoving Cops & Using Hate Speech

Joseline Hernandez In A Car With Suge Knight And 2Pac

Unfortunately, things haven’t been all fun and games for Hernandez as of late. Recently, it was reported that she got into an altercation with her fellow reality icon, Big Lex. She was later arrested and charged with battery, trespassing, and more in June following the brawl. The incident took place following a match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III. Apparently, the duo got into it backstage after a heated verbal exchange.

Bodycam footage from Hernandez’ arrest, obtained by TMZ, surfaced earlier this month. The footage proved to be less than flattering, showing Hernandez throwing her phone at an unidentified man, screaming, and more. She wound up getting taken to the ground by a responding police officer, going on to make hateful homophobic and racial remarks about them. She’s later seen being carried out of the room by police officers. The footage got social media users talking, as expected. Some commenters accused Hernandez of being intoxicated during the exchange, while others believe she simply struggles to control her anger.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez: Unveiling The Woman Behind The Reality Star

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.