Joseline Hernandez Poses With Suge Knight And 2Pac In Photoshopped Image

Joseline Hernandez recently took to social media to share a questionable new photo with her followers. The reality star appears to have been photoshopped into an image featuring 2Pac and Suge Knight in a car. The trio looks serious in the photo, with Hernandez giving the camera a menacing stare. Obviously, 2Pac is no longer with us and Suge Knight has been behind bars for years, but many fans still got a kick out of the photo.

Fans weighed in on the photo in Hernandez’ comments section. “Joseline, put this on a T-shirt please,” one Instagram commenter begs. Another says, “[Joseline] is definitely thug Life.” Some commenters, on the other hand, thought the post took things a bit too far. “She do to much I hope the family sues her for this,” one user writes. Another claims, “Y’all got no respect who does that.”

Joseline Hernandez In A Car With Suge Knight And 2Pac

Unfortunately, things haven’t been all fun and games for Hernandez as of late. Recently, it was reported that she got into an altercation with her fellow reality icon, Big Lex. She was later arrested and charged with battery, trespassing, and more in June following the brawl. The incident took place following a match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III. Apparently, the duo got into it backstage after a heated verbal exchange.

Bodycam footage from Hernandez’ arrest, obtained by TMZ, surfaced earlier this month. The footage proved to be less than flattering, showing Hernandez throwing her phone at an unidentified man, screaming, and more. She wound up getting taken to the ground by a responding police officer, going on to make hateful homophobic and racial remarks about them. She’s later seen being carried out of the room by police officers. The footage got social media users talking, as expected. Some commenters accused Hernandez of being intoxicated during the exchange, while others believe she simply struggles to control her anger.

