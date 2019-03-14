battery charges
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Unfazed By Arrest Warrant For Brawl With Big Lex & PoliceJoseline is still feeling the heat for acting out in aggression at the Mayweather vs. Gotti fight.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipNikita Dragun Arrested For Unwanted Voyeurism In Miami Beach HotelThe makeup model had no shame flaunting her body poolside during her Miami Beach vacation.By Balen Mautone
- GramChris Brown Wants Everybody To Know He Won't Be Charged In Battery CaseChris Brown says everybody was quick to try to cancel him when a woman accused him of battery but now that the charges were dropped, he's hearing nothing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSukihana Arrested For Battery In Broward County, Florida: ReportThe "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star has already been released and changed her Instagram profile picture to her mugshot.By Joshua Robinson
- GossipPooh Shiesty Facing 20 Years Over Miami Shooting Charge: ReportPooh Shiesty is reportedly facing a minimum sentence of 20+ years if he gets convicted.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAdrien Broner Arrested In Miami Beach For DUIAdrien Broner got tied up into trouble after Miami Beach officers pulled him over and took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.By Erika Marie
- FoodPleasure P Arrested In Miami Gardens On A Battery Charge At CheckersSinger Pleasure P was arrested in Miami Gardens on a battery charge stemming from an assault on a fast food worker at popular burger joint Checkers.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsToronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Avoids Battery Charges Against Sheriff's DeputyThe two engaged in a shoving match when the Raptors took the NBA title.By Erika Marie
- AnticsChris Brown’s Battery Charges Dropped In Florida: ReportChris Brown's battery charges against a photographer have been dropped.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG Herbo's Girlfriend, Fabolous' Daughter, Possibly Dumps Him On Social MediaIt appears as though G Herbo and Taina have broken up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo's Arrest Stems From Assault Of His Pregnant Baby Mama: ReportG Herbo's bond has been set at $2,000.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Arrested On Battery Charges In Atlanta: ReportG Herbo was reportedly arrested yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKiyomi Leslie Says Bow Wow Is A "Clout Chaser" Who Is "Playing The Victim"Leslie was responding to recent comments Bow Wow made regarding their domestic violence incident.By Erika Marie