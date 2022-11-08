Nikita Dragun was recently arrested at a luxury Miami Beach hotel after promenading around the property naked and dousing a police officer with water.

The YouTube personality, well known for her career in makeup and beauty products, currently has nine million followers on Instagram and almost twice that on TikTok.

The transgender influencer was staying at the Goodtime Hotel when police were called due to a patron being “extremely disorderly” and “causing a disturbance.”

Hotel staff reported that the 26-year-old had been wandering about the pool area naked and was disturbing the other hotel guests. On top of this, the model refused to quit misbehaving, even after being confronted by hotel security.

She went as far as throwing water at the employees, and following continued flagrant disregard for hotel policy, the cops were eventually called.

By the time police arrived at the scene, Dragun had returned to her room where music was being played loud enough to be heard throughout the halls. The police accompanied hotel security to the influencer’s room and, after several knocks, she eventually answered. When asked her to turn her music down, however, she slammed the door in their face.

When the staff continued knocking on her door, Dragun swung the door back open asking, “Do you want more?” The woman then began swinging her open water bottle, soaking the hotel employee as well as the police officer. She was arrested shortly after.

Nikita was booked at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for felony battery of a police officer, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Nikita Dragun attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shortly before all of this, the star could be seen on her Instagram enjoying a lavish brunch at the Goodtime Hotel.

Are you surprised by Nikita Draguns most recent antics?

