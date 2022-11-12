It’s been a tough few days for YouTube sensation Nikita Dragun. After being taken into police custody earlier this week, fans of the 26-year-old were distraught over a video of her court appearance that’s circulating online.

The Belgium-born socialite is known for transitioning from male to female before rising to fame. While speaking to a judge Nikita wanted to know if she could move from the male unit she was in to one with her own gender, women.

“Your honour, may I ask one question?” Dragun says in the viral clip, clearly getting emotional. “Do I have to stay here in the men’s unit still?”

The judge responds, “Yeah, I don’t make the rules up there but there should be proper accommodation for you. You should be in a separate area. You can contact a bondsman to try and get you out.”

A new report from TMZ reveals that Dragun has since made her way out of jail by way of $5,000 bond. Rather than return to her old ways, she’s actively seeking treatment for her mental health.

Nikita Dragun attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A rep for the model tells the outlet, “We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support for Nikita during this time. She is in a safe environment addressing her mental health. We ask for continued respect for her privacy and the sensitivity of this matter as she seeks treatment and healing.”

It’s worth noting that Dragun began seeking treatment early on Wednesday (November 9) evening.

Earlier this year, she got candid about her personal struggles, detailing her journey to getting a bipolar diagnosis. The influencer noted that the illness runs in her family. Still, though, it was surprising news for her after discovering she was struggling with the symptoms.

Read our initial story on Nikita Dragun’s Miami arrest here. Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]