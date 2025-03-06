Lil Xan Enters Not Guilty Plea Over Allegedly Assaulting A Fan At His Concert

Lil Xan is sadly no stranger to legal trouble throughout his career, and he hopes to make a better name for himself while moving past his previous allegations. On Monday (March 3), he reportedly pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The arraignment in Boston Municipal Court was over the rapper's alleged assault of a concert-going fan. Per Boston.com and police reports, his performance at a Harvard versus Yale pre-game party at Royale Nightclub last November turned sour when he allegedly kicked a Harvard student in the face and threw his microphone at him.

In addition, Lil Xan allegedly attacked a security guard and another individual before fleeing the scene. "A not guilty plea is where it's at right now," Xan's 3rd Eye Recordings label's CEO K-R.O.K. reportedly stated to XXL. "Currently, Xan is in a very comfortable space. Our attorney, Fernando Figueroa, is a great attorney. He's a local attorney in Boston that's helping represent us in this case. So, all is well. There is a follow-up court case on May 2 coming up but outside of that, everything else is great. No worries, we're good. We're in good spirits about the situation and everything will be handled and taken care of accordingly."

Lil Xan Assault Charges

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 21: Rapper Lil Xan performs at The Underground on October 21, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Lil Xan faces two felony charges of assault and battery, one for the kick and one for the microphone throw. "To people thinking I did what I did unprompted y'all needa chill," he reportedly explained on his Instagram Story days after the altercation took place. "Buddy kept reaching for my d**k, I gave him multiple warnings to stop but he did not and kept trying to touch me. Am I proud of how I acted or handled the situation? Hell no. I feel terrible about it. I’m a human just like you and I will be doing heavy reflecting after this."