Lil Xan Hit With Felony Charges For Kicking Audience Member In The Face

BY Caroline Fisher 565 Views
Lil Wayne's UPROAR Hip Hop Festival
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Lil Xan attends Lil Wayne's UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
2025 is off to a rough start for Lil Xan.

In November of last year, Lil Xan got himself into some unexpected legal trouble over an unfortunate run-in at one of his shows. Footage that surfaced online at the time shows him onstage in Boston when a concertgoer flips him the bird. In response, Lil Xan appeared to swing a microphone at the man and later kick him in the face.

Shortly after, security got a hold of the "Slingshot" rapper and threw him to the ground. He proceeded to flee the scene, leaving police on the lookout. Now, according to TMZ, Lil Xan has been hit with charges related to the incident. Law enforcement tells the outlet that he's facing two felony counts of assault and battery. One is for kicking the man and the other is for swinging his microphone at him.

Lil Xan Kicks Off 2025 With More Legal Issues
Lil Xan In Concert - Charlotte, NC
Rapper Lil Xan performs at The Underground on October 21, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

This isn't Lil Xan's first run-in with the law, as back in 2020, he also got into a heated debate with a 2Pac fan at a gas station. Ultimately, the artist ended up pulling out a gun, and was ordered to pay a hefty fine as a result. The encounter cost him a whopping $27,823.89 in damages, to be exact, a high price to pay for what could have been a minor disagreement.

Fortunately, things aren't all bad in the world of Lil Xan, as he recently reached three years of sobriety. He was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week, heading into a steakhouse for a celebratory meal. He told TMZ that he's now working with 3rd Eye Recordings, and that he's more focused than ever due to the new deal. Xan thanked his parents, his girlfriend Lexie, and his team. "It's a lot of great, great stuff going on right now. So, I'm just very blessed and very grateful," he added.

