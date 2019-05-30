felony charges
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, Charged With Felony AssaultYailin La Más Viral faces charges of felony battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon amongst others.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Hit With Two Felony Charges For Big Lex AltercationJoseline Hernandez appeared in court today.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTwitter Thirsts Over Lil Durk's Lawyer After Rapper Is Cleared Of Felony ChargesThe criminal defence attorney was previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDay Care Workers Who Scared Children With Masks Face ChargesFour women linked to the viral video are facing charges of felony child abuse.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureFelony Charges From 2019 Officially Dropped Against Lil DurkThe shooting took place at The Varsity in Midtown Atlanta.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsJorge Masvidal Pleads Not Guilty After Being Hit With Two ChargesThe charges stem from Masvidal's altercation with Colby Covington.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeNFL's Aldon Smith Arrested On Felony DUI Causing Injury Charges: ReportSmith has a long list of run-ins with the law including several DUIs and an arrest over an alleged domestic violence dispute.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJayDaYoungan Indicted On Felony Gun Charge, Faces 5 Years: ReportSince 2019, the rapper has been arrested several times on charges related to drug possession, firearms, and second-degree murder.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Massey Charged With Felony For Sending Pornographic Material To A MinorKyle Massey, known for his role as Cory Baxter on several Disney shows, has been charged with a felony for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYFN Lucci Surrenders Himself To Police On Murder, Gang Charges: ReportHe reportedly turned himself in on charges connected to the Dec. 10 murder of a 28-year-old man.By Erika Marie
- GossipBoosie Badazz Hit With Two Felony Charges Related To Recent Arrest: ReportIt all stems from an incident that happened back in April.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentHalle Berry Harassed By Man Trying To Illegally Take Her Home: ReportThe man reportedly created fake documents to show that he was the new owner.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk's Childhood Pastor Will Make Sure He Stays Out Of Trouble: ReportThe rapper's pastor is reportedly like his second father.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Shares NSFW "Hustlers" Photo, Blasts TMZ For Court Case CoverageIt's safe to say that she won't be doing an interview with the publication anytime soon.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk Issued Arrest Warrant In Connection To ShootingLil Durk is wanted on five felony charges.By Alex Zidel