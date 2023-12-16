6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, Charged With Felony Assault

Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of 6ix9ine, is being charged with felony assault after a video emerged showing an altercation between her and the rapper. She was arrested in Palm Beach on Friday, according to HipHopDX. Furthermore, the charges against her are felony battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, and criminal damage to property worth $1000 or more. A bond of $9000 was paid by record producer Santiago “Alofoke” Matias.

Fans of both rappers were shocked when 6ix9ine posted footage of an altercation between himself and Yailin. In the video, she can be seen hitting 6ix9ine with a 2x6 and verbally assaulting the rapper before being restrained by police. Previously, 6ix9ine had posted a video of Yailin threatening him with a knife after accusing him of domestic assault.

6ix9ine Ordered To Pay $10M For Court No-Show

However, 6ix9ine is in some legal trouble of his own. Earlier this month, the rapper was ordered to pay $9.8M to Alexis Salaberrios of Florida. 6ix9ine had been accused of hitting Salaberrios in the head with a champagne bottle. However, he failed to attend a hearing for the civil case, leading to a default ruling in Salaberrios' favor. However, Salaberrios also claimed that 6ix9ine had been deliberately hiding his assets to avoid paying her. As a result, the court moved to seize the rapper's income to pay the debt.

It's not the first time that he has been accused of financial impropriety. His former friend SteveWillDoIt took shots at the rapper earlier this year. Steve claimed that he secured 6ix9ine a lucrative deal with video platform Rumble to "play video games once a week for an hour" and that the company was willing to pay $2 million upfront for that. However, Steve claims that 6ix9ine never fulfilled that contract, spent the $2 million on gifts for "black chicks" to "make his ex jealous" and that Steve was left with the $2 million debt.

