- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, Charged With Felony AssaultYailin La Más Viral faces charges of felony battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon amongst others.By Ben Mock
- CrimeJonathan Majors Accuser Charged With Assault In Connection To Their IncidentMajors has maintained that he was the real victim throughout the case.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro AltercationOn December 29, Trae Tha Truth turned himself into Houston authorities for assault charges related to his altercation with Z-Ro in August. He is currently out on bail.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Attacker Hit With Prison SentenceIsaiah Lee will serve time for attacking the comedian at one of his shows in May.By Isaac Fontes
- SportsFrank Gore Faces Assault Charge: DetailsThe charge stems from an alleged incident that took place last month.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown Hoping To Settle Assault And Battery Case With Former ManagerChris Brown is hoping to work things out. By Aida C.
- MusicDesiigner's Birthday Party Attendee Claims To Have Been Drugged: ReportThe police is currently investigating. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRemy Ma Has Visual Evidence That Will Destroy Brittney Taylor's ClaimsThe visuals are apparently cut and dry.By Aida C.
- MusicFabolous Looks To God In The Wake Of Assault ChargesFabolous believes God will clear his name. By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Not Yet Off The Hook For Breast-Biting IncidentAzealia Banks was in court this morning for her 2015 assault case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrey Songz Is Reportedly One Key Witness Away From ArrestThe Trey Songz assault allegations have stepped into high gear. Attorney Lisa Bloom is seeking a key witness against the accused.By Devin Ch
- MusicJust Brittany Reveals Details From Z-Ro AssaultJust Brittany gives a detailed account of Z-Ro attack on the latest episode of "Raq Rants."By Aron A.
- Editor's PickFreddie Gibbs Released On BailFreddie Gibbs was granted release on bail today, and forced to hand over his passport.By Rose Lilah
- LifeBoxer Adrien Broner Wanted For Assault & Robbery In OhioNot a good look for Adrien Broner.By hnhh
- NewsChris Brown's Las Vegas Accuser Files Civil SuitEven after having the criminal case thrown out, Chris Brown's accuser won't let up.By hnhh
- NewsChris Brown’s Probation Ends, Court Closes Rihanna Assault CaseChris Brown is finally off probation.By Kevin Goddard