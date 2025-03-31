Girlfriend Of Real Boston Richey Allegedly Presses Charges Following Phone Snatching Altercation

Real Boston Richey has been a polarizing rapper for a little bit now, but this recent incident with his girlfriend is making things worse. About 24 hours ago, a video surfaced online of the Tallahassee, Florida native getting into with his reportedly 19-year-old partner, Tatiana Chanell. In the clip, the 28-year-old Freebandz signee is seen aggressively taking away her phone. After that, they appear to be arguing about something, and he is visibly upset about something. What exactly it was about remains to be revealed. Then, things get even more distressing as Richey then looked to try and lay his hands on her. Thankfully, friends or some bystanders in the area intervened.

They looked to be outside of a club or something, but where this all took place also is not known. Folks on social media have been letting Real Boston Richey hear it for his behavior, especially with it being direct toward a woman who's his girlfriend. "The brother is Weak. Period 🔥🔥🔥🔥" one person writes. Another throws shade adding, "May this type of man never find me." That was all that was really known about the situation up until just moments ago. Per Hype Fresh and numerous other aggregators, Tatiana Channell has allegedly pressed charges against him.

Who Is Real Boston Richey Dating?

She allegedly went to authorities with assault and theft of a cell phone charges. However, we want to make it clear that no official documents have come forward to prove any of these reports yet. Chanell is also allegedly two months pregnant; however, that also remains unconfirmed. Time will tell if these charges are legit. But for now, we hope that things have settled down between them and she's safe at the moment.