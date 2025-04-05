Real Boston Richey Faces Felony Family Violence Charge After Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend Repeatedly

Real Boston Richey has faced plenty of allegations and charges throughout his career, but these may be the most disturbing yet.

The two were arguing about something and Richey was about to hit or push Tatiana in the video. However, people stepped in before anyone laid hands. Unfortunately, though, things got worse as the night progressed. Chanell even reportedly pressed charges not too long after he took her phone. She accused him of assault and theft of a cell phone.

"If you call the police, I might as well kill you." At the time of writing, Tatiana is pressing charges. Right now, Richey is facing at least one count of felony family violence. The documents also state that this allegedly took place on March 30, the same night that the rapper went viral for snatching her phone out of her hand. The location was unknown at the time, but we now know that it took place at a Houston nightclub called Sekai.

Moreover, she allegedly vomited and even stopped breathing anywhere from 6-10 seconds. Per Chanell, she says that Real Boston Richey was aware that she was indeed pregnant but choked her anyway. Making these allegations even more disturbing is the fact that two other people were in the car while this was happening. It took the aforementioned two hours of choking for one of them to finally step in and stop Richey. Additionally, during these horrific strangulation episodes, he delivered a truly chilling threat toward her.

Tallahassee, Florida rapper Real Boston Richey is facing a hefty series of allegations from his current girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell. Per some legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, the reported 19-year-old has accused the Freebandz signee of choking her at least 20 times in a two-hour span. Making this even worse is the fact that she's also allegedly a couple months pregnant. Per the paperwork, Chanell claims that this happened after she was forced into the back of a car by Real Boston Richey. Due to how many times she was allegedly strangled, she claims that she lost consciousness.

