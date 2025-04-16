Real Boston Richey Has Bond Revoked By Feds In Felony Family Violence Case

Tatiana Chanell, the girlfriend of Real Boston Richey, went to the police about his alleged horrifying assault and the feds now have control.

As we mentioned earlier, Richey is facing a felony family violence charge, at least one count of it. Tatiana Chanell also filed a police report over the phone snatching incident. She reportedly accused him of assault and theft of a cell phone. Finally, this entire situation has caused quite the rift between Chanell and the sister of Real Boston Richey. The latter has claimed that the former has been lying about her age, pregnancy, and that she's still staying with him.

This entire episode reportedly lasted at least for two hours, even though two other witnesses were present. One of them inserted themselves and stopped Richey from doing any more harm. Moreover, at some point during this alleged assault, the 28-year-old act told Channell, "If you call the police, I might as well kill you." Nothing has come out about what caused this whole fight to start in the first place.

It all allegedly occurred the same night that Real Boston Richey took Chanell's phone and nearly got physical with her outside of a Houston nightclub. That would be March 30, 2025. Unfortunately, things got even worse afterwards as the Freebandz signee forced her into the back of a car. There, he would allegedly strangle her at least 20 times. Chanell claims that she lost consciousness, her breath anywhere from 6-10 seconds, and even threw up. Real Boston Richey also allegedly knew about her pregnancy and how far along she was.

Real Boston Richey has reportedly been detained by the feds in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida presumably over his felony family violence case. DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of the rapper's federal admittance record showing his government name, age, register number, and release date. The latter is currently listed as "unknown," suggesting that any sort of bond is not on the table. Not much else is available at press time, so we can only piece together what's already out there. That being that Tatiana Chanell, his 19-year-old girlfriend who also claims to be a couple months pregnant, went to the authorities with distressing allegations.

