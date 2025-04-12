Real Boston Richey's Sister Ruthlessly Goes After Tatiana Chanell Over Her Damning Assault Allegations

It's been a very messy couple of weeks for Real Boston Richey. The Tallahassee, Florida, rapper is currently facing one count of family felony violence and also has a warrant for his arrest. This all stems from a serious set of allegations from reported 19-year-old girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell. Per legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, she alleges that he forced into the back of car and choked her at least 20 times. This allegedly went on for two hours before someone finally stepped in. Moreover, she claims that Real Boston Richey caused her to throw up, lose her breath and consciousness multiple times due to the severity of the strangling.

Additionally, what could make this even worse later on is if it's confirmed that Chanell is indeed pregnant. All of this allegedly happened the same night that Richey snatched her phone away and nearly fought her outside of a Houston nightclub. However, according to the sister of the Freebandz rapper, Tatiana Chanell is spreading nothing but lies. Per Live Bitez, she posted tons of messages on her Instagram Story accusing Chanell of not being as young as she says she is nor being pregnant.

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Moreover, she claims that Tatiana is still staying with Real Boston Richey despite her getting the police on his trails. "Weak a*s h*e you was on the gram acting so hurt but laying in the same household as the n**** that allegedly choked you 20x," his sister began. "Weak a*s h*e you scary asf. You was on the net going back and forth with Aire (ex-girlfriend of Richey) but wouldn't come out the room once you knew I was there. Soft a*s h*e. You can cap for the gram but you pussc in real life to me 😂👌🏾."