Real Boston Richey's Sister Ruthlessly Goes After Tatiana Chanell Over Her Damning Assault Allegations

BY Zachary Horvath 180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GloRilla: The Glorious Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 12: Rapper Real Boston Richey performs during GloRilla: The Glorious Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on March 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Tatiana Chanell, girlfriend of Real Boston Richey, is apparently lying about a lot of things according to the rapper's sister.

It's been a very messy couple of weeks for Real Boston Richey. The Tallahassee, Florida, rapper is currently facing one count of family felony violence and also has a warrant for his arrest. This all stems from a serious set of allegations from reported 19-year-old girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell. Per legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, she alleges that he forced into the back of car and choked her at least 20 times. This allegedly went on for two hours before someone finally stepped in. Moreover, she claims that Real Boston Richey caused her to throw up, lose her breath and consciousness multiple times due to the severity of the strangling.

Additionally, what could make this even worse later on is if it's confirmed that Chanell is indeed pregnant. All of this allegedly happened the same night that Richey snatched her phone away and nearly fought her outside of a Houston nightclub. However, according to the sister of the Freebandz rapper, Tatiana Chanell is spreading nothing but lies. Per Live Bitez, she posted tons of messages on her Instagram Story accusing Chanell of not being as young as she says she is nor being pregnant.

Read More: Zaytoven Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Producer

Real Boston Richey & Tatiana Chanell

Moreover, she claims that Tatiana is still staying with Real Boston Richey despite her getting the police on his trails. "Weak a*s h*e you was on the gram acting so hurt but laying in the same household as the n**** that allegedly choked you 20x," his sister began. "Weak a*s h*e you scary asf. You was on the net going back and forth with Aire (ex-girlfriend of Richey) but wouldn't come out the room once you knew I was there. Soft a*s h*e. You can cap for the gram but you pussc in real life to me 😂👌🏾."

As for what Richey's sister had to say about the pregnancy and age rumors: "H*e you lied about your age! You always lying about you being pregnant😂😂 B*tch you lie about everything🤣 Like come on man. I can have kids can you say the same??😂." Tatiana has yet to respond to any of these comments, but Real Boston Richey has in recent days, albeit a bit indirectly. "Ion put my business on the internet no more but if yk me yk and you know how I’m coming from all this sh*t I let a mf think what they gone think and run wit they bs and narrative. REAL P Never Going LAME my ALBUM OTW PUBLIC Housin 3," he wrote. "The Real Ones Know ❤️‍🩹."

Read More: Yung Miami Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The City Girls Star

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Real Boston Richey Abuse Allegations Hip Hop News Music Real Boston Richey Appears To Address Pregnant Girlfriend’s Disturbing Abuse Allegations 1082
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 12, 2024 Music Real Boston Richey Faces Felony Family Violence Charge After Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend Repeatedly 2.8K
Day One Hosted By Boston Richey Relationships Girlfriend Of Real Boston Richey Allegedly Presses Charges Following Phone Snatching Altercation 2.3K
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Music Real Boston Richey Accused Of Alleged Revenge Porn And Child Molestation 2.2K